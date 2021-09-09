West Virginia hospitals seeing bed capacity in rural areas

West Virginia Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A hospital bed (Nexstar, file)

Health officials in West Virginia say some rural hospitals have reached their critical bed capacities as coronavirus cases and deaths continue to surge.

State health officials are pleading with the public to avoid unnecessary emergency room visits.

There were 813 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 statewide on Wednesday. That’s just below the record 818 on Jan. 5 when virus vaccination efforts were starting.

Dr. Clay Marsh, the state’s coronavirus expert, says hospitals are being stressed in ways that they haven’t been stressed before.

In southern West Virginia, Princeton Community Hospital has no ICU beds available and the Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in Lewisburg also is at capacity.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter