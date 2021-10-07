West Virginia hospitals to get money for staffing issues

West Virginia is sending out funding to help reimburse stressed hospitals for staffing issues during the coronavirus pandemic.

Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch says about 40 hospitals will receive $17 million in the next few days to cover costs from the pandemic’s surge in August.

That includes overtime and staff retention efforts. A second funding phase will cover the month of September.

Crouch estimates the total cost of the initiative could reach $35 million.

He says the state focused on reimbursing staffing costs because many hospitals have received federal relief funding covering other parts of revenues lost during the pandemic.