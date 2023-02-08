CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Three West Virginia state delegates introduced House Bill 3302 on Monday, January 6 to recognize an embryo or fetus as a distinct unborn victim for the offense of DUI causing death.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The bill, in part, is called the Unborn Victims of Violence Act.

The bill was introduced by delegates Westfall, Burkhammer and Pinson.

The proposed bill states that “Any person who drives a vehicle in this state while he or she is in an impaired state, and such impaired state proximately causes the death of any person, including an embryo or fetus as defined in §61-2-30 of this code, is guilty of a felony and, upon conviction thereof, shall be imprisoned in a state correctional facility for not less than three nor more than 15 years and shall be fined not less than $1,000 nor more than $3,000, and shall have his or her license to operate a motor vehicle revoked by the Commissioner of the Division of Motor Vehicles for a period of 10 years or for a period of time conditioned on participation in the test and lock program in accordance with §17C-5A-3a of this code.”

You can read the full text of the bill here.