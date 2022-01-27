West Virginia House bill passes that would lower insulin from $100 to $35

Delegates say this bill could save lives.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — The West Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill Wednesday that may help the Mountain State’s 240,000 diabetics.

House Bill 4252 lowers the maximum cost of a 30-day supply of insulin from $100 to $35. Insulin costs and diabetes drugs and supplies are often so expensive that patients must ration medication or not use it.

Delegates like Barbara Fleischauer, D-Monongalia say this bill will save lives.

The bill has an estimate that more than 240,000 West Virginians have Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes and another 65,000 are undiagnosed.

Other costs savings proposed in the bill are capping cost-sharing for blood sugar test strips and glucometers at $100 for a 30-day supply and cap insulin pump cost-sharing at $250.

House Bill 4252 passed 94-3 and now will go to the Senate for consideration.