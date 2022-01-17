West Virginia House bill would require a moment of silence at the beginning of school each day

A new bill introduced in the West Virginia House of Delegates would require a moment of silence at the beginning of the school day in each public school.

The bill states that the West Virginia legislature finds that youth and society as a whole would be well served if students in public schools were allowed a moment of silence at the beginning of the school day.

Principals of each public school would require all grades to set aside one but no more than two minutes daily for a moment of silence. Other students may not interfere with other students’ participation and a teacher may not make suggestions to any reflection that a student may engage during the moment of silence, the bill says.

Lastly, each classroom teacher should encourage parents and or guardians to discuss the moment of silence with their children and to make suggestions as to the best use of the time.

House Bill 4095 was introduced by delegates Delegates Holstein, Burkhammer, Keaton, and Sypolt on January 17.