West Virginia House passes drug death, suffocation bills

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The West Virginia House of Delegates have approved a measure to create a new crime of giving someone a drug that kills them.

Lawmakers on Friday passed the bill 90-3 without debate.

The proposal carries a felony penalty of one to three years of imprisonment and states that a person must be found to be acting with “reckless disregard” for the health of others.

The House also unanimously passed a bill to make suffocation and asphyxiation crimes punishable by up to five years in prison.

Both bills now more to the Senate for consideration.

