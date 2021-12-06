West Virginia hunter charged in fatal shooting after mistaking man for bear

A hunter leaves his shotgun open for walks across a field on the opening day of France’s hunting season in the area, in Lamnay, northwestern France, on September 24, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER (Photo credit should read JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP via Getty Images)

Authorities say a West Virginia hunter who fatally shot a man that he said he mistook for a bear has been arrested.

West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Sgt. Larry Harvey told WCHS-TV the man was charged last week with negligent shooting and failure to render aid.

Harvey says the hunter, 70-year-old Jimmy Castle, told authorities he saw what he thought was a bear in the distance on Wednesday and fired, but didn’t see anything fall so he left.

Authorities say 30-year-old David Green was wearing a black shirt while digging in the area for roots.

His body was found after his family reported him missing.