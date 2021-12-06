West Virginia hunter charged in fatal shooting after mistaking man for bear

Authorities say a West Virginia hunter who fatally shot a man that he said he mistook for a bear has been arrested.
West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Sgt. Larry Harvey told WCHS-TV the man was charged last week with negligent shooting and failure to render aid.
Harvey says the hunter, 70-year-old Jimmy Castle, told authorities he saw what he thought was a bear in the distance on Wednesday and fired, but didn’t see anything fall so he left.
Authorities say 30-year-old David Green was wearing a black shirt while digging in the area for roots.
His body was found after his family reported him missing.