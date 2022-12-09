BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVNS) — According to Attorney Steven New, the West Virginia State Police is investigating the death of a woman who died at the Beckley ARH Hospital while in custody of Southern Regional Jail.

Kimberly Gilley, 44, was reportedly on life support for several days after she was allegedly attacked by other prisoners who were allegedly looking for drugs.

Gilley died on November 30, 2022.

Attorney Steven New, who is representing Gilley’s family, said the family is filing a lawsuit against Southern Regional Jail. New is alleging the injuries Gilley sustained during the attack and the fact that aid was not given by jail staff in a timely manner led to her death.