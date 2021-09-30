West Virginia internet customers encouraged to take broadband speed test

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Economic Development is hoping the public will help with efforts to improve broadband access in the state. Internet customers in the Mountain State are being asked to take a broadband speed test to improve access.

“You know for the state to have areas where that is a problem in the year 2021 I can see the concern,” said John Einreinhofer, Charleston, WV.

Internet speed and access have been a hot topic in West Virginia for several years. The conversation became especially relevant at the start of the pandemic when more people were working and learning at home.

“You know they’d be using satellite and if they were lucky getting 7MB down or something like that and of course that is not really a tenable thing to do. You can’t work like that you can’t learn like that,” said Christian White who helps with tutoring and tech support.

The West Virginia Department of Economic Development is asking West Virginia internet customers to help by going online and taking a speed test. Information from the tests will be used to create a map identifying where investment in broadband is needed.

Customers just have to hit a button then answer a few additional questions about their location and service provider. But some are concerned those with the most important information to share won’t participate in the test.

“If you are tech-savvy enough to even know what a speed test is you probably live in an area where you have access to that anyhow,” White said. “So I think it would be difficult to even have people take that test necessarily.”

For a link to the test click here.