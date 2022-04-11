WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

The state of West Virginia is investing money and funding to support victims of sexual violence through out the state.

The funding has just been increased to $2 Million for the year at the last legislative session.

Officials say the state pays $42Million a year for the incarceration of individuals of sexual violent crimes compared to the prevention and help for victims at $250,000 per year.

Upper Ohio Valley Sexual Assault Help Center, Executive Director Ashley Carpenter says this huge increase is a huge step in the right direction for those affected by sexual assault.

“The Sexual Assault Help Center will help utilize this funding to increase intervention services and also expand our prevention efforts. identifying the gaps, building multi-disciplinary teams that will identify services and how to better them.” Ashley Carpenter – Executive Director Upper Ohio Valley Sexual Assault Help Center

She says it wouldn’t be possible without the help of local law makers like Senator Michael Maroney and Senator Eric Tarr.