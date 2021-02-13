West Virginia is the worst state for fatal weather-related crashes

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A recent study by Autoinsuranceez.com says that West Virginia ranks as the worst state in the country when it comes to deadly weather-related vehicle crashes.

Using 2017 data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the study found that West Virginia had an average of more than 45 fatal wrecks per one million drivers.

Rain was a contributing factor in 84% of the fatal crashes in the state, with snow and other weather conditions playing a part in the remaining deaths, the study said.

Researchers looked at rain, which leads to hydroplaning and low visibility; snow, sleet and ice, which lead to loss of traction and also loss of visibility; and fog, which also can cause visibility issues.

Courtesy of Autoinsuranceez.com

Neighboring Kentucky had the second worst rate, followed by Mississippi, Wyoming and Oregon.

On the other hand, the safest states according to the study are: Arizona, Colorado, California, Nevada and New York.