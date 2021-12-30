West Virginia issues state of preparedness for possible flooding

West Virginia Govenor Jim Justice issued a state of preparedness for possible flooding in all 55 counties of the Mountain State.

‘We’ve got to stay on our toes. We live in these mountains, they are steep, and when we get rainfall, especially at this time of year, with the grounds getting halfway saturated we can get into a situation where we have this flooding,’ said Gov. Justice.

Gov. Justice said he has directed the state emergency center and they are coordinating with all the counties to make sure everyone is prepared.

‘Be safe and be careful,’ Gov. Justice said.