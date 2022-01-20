West Virginia journalist struck by a vehicle while reporting live on TV

Reporter or TV journalist at news conference, holding microphone and writing notes

A video going around on social media, getting over 700,00 views, shows a West Virginia Journalist getting struck by a vehicle live on television.

WATCH WEST VIRGINIA REPORTER GET STRUCK BY A VEHICLE

WSAZ-TV reporter Tori Yorgey says she’s ‘okay’ after she got right back up to finish her report.

“Oh my god! I just got hit by a car, but I’m OK. I just got hit by a car, but I’m OK, Tim,’ Tori says.

“Well, that’s a first for you on TV, Tori,” the anchor Tim Irr says.

Tori says this isn’t the first time she was struck by a vehicle, she also claimed she got hit by a vehicle in college.

the driver apparently apologized to Tori, but Tori said she was alright. “Ma’am, you are so sweet, and you are OK,” she told her.

Tori added: “I thought I was in a safe spot but clearly we might need to move the camera over a little bit.”

Starting Feb. 1, Yorgey will be working for ABC affiliate WTAE in Pittsburgh.