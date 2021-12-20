West Virginia judge temporarily blocks charter schools from starting

A judge has temporarily blocked public charter schools from being implemented in West Virginia.

News outlets report Kanawha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey granted a preliminary injunction sought by parents.

They filed a lawsuit against Gov. Jim Justice and leaders of the House of Delegates and state Senate.

The plaintiffs claim residents should be able to weigh in on any charter school established in their county.

They are challenging the authority of the Professional Charter Schools Board, whose members are appointed by the governor.

The board last month approved charter schools in Morgantown, Nitro and in Jefferson County, along with two online charter schools.

