West Virginia launches 5-year plan to restore bobwhite quail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials say a 5-year plan to bring back bobwhite quail is underway now.

News outlets report the project launched last week when 48 of the birds were captured in Texas and released at the Tomblin Wildlife Management Area.

A news release from the governor’s office says the state Division of Natural Resources was working with the Texas Parks and Wildlife agency on the plan.

Transmitters have been placed on some of the quail for monitoring.

The birds have disappeared from the state in the late 1970s due to a combination of habitat destruction and harsh winters.