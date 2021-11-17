West Virginia law enforcement legend honored in Marshall County ceremony

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — After nearly forty years of service, one local law enforcement officer was honored Wednesday for his many years of dedication to his hometown, Benwood, West Virginia.

A lifelong Benwood resident, Frank Longwell became one of youngest police chiefs in the nation when he took office back in 1984.

Family, friends and fellow officers were on hand as he received a legislative citation of appreciation from the state. Longwell says he is humbled by the honor.

It could be sitting with an elderly lady who had a bad dream. I’ve done that have done that. I’ve picked up prescriptions. We have even shoveled snow. These are things I think that law enforcement has lost over the years, but I’m happy to say that we can still keep the Mayberry atmosphere while we are keeping the crime rate enforcement in place. Frank Longwell, Police Chief, City of Benwood

Longwell says he plans to stay on the job for a few more years.