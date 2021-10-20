West Virginia lawmaker compares federal vaccine rule to Nazi Germany

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, file photo, Senate Finance Chairman Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, serves as chairman of the Senate as state senators convene for only the fourth time in state history as a Committee of the Whole to discuss a comprehensive education bill at the Capitol building in Charleston, W.Va. During a floor speech Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, West Virginia Republican Senate President Craig Blair compared the U.S. government’s COVID-19 vaccine regulation for companies to Nazi Germany. Mike Pushkin, a Democrat in the House of Delegates who is Jewish, called Blair’s remarks irresponsible and offensive. (Craig Hudson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP, File)

West Virginia’s Senate president compared the U.S. government’s COVID-19 vaccine regulation for companies to Nazi Germany.

Republican Craig Blair’s comments Tuesday night came as the Senate passed a bill to limit employers in their ability to require workers to be vaccinated against the virus.

The proposal would allow certain medical and religious exemptions to company COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

It passed after more than two hours of debate.

Blair’s criticism of the federal government’s upcoming vaccine regulation covering companies with 100 or more workers drew an immediate rebuke.

Mike Pushkin, a Democrat in the House of Delegates who is Jewish, called Blair’s remarks irresponsible and offensive.