West Virginia lawmaker compares federal vaccine rule to Nazi Germany

West Virginia Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, file photo, Senate Finance Chairman Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, serves as chairman of the Senate as state senators convene for only the fourth time in state history as a Committee of the Whole to discuss a comprehensive education bill at the Capitol building in Charleston, W.Va. During a floor speech Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, West Virginia Republican Senate President Craig Blair compared the U.S. government’s COVID-19 vaccine regulation for companies to Nazi Germany. Mike Pushkin, a Democrat in the House of Delegates who is Jewish, called Blair’s remarks irresponsible and offensive. (Craig Hudson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP, File)

Countdown to Halloween
October 31 2021 11:59 pm

West Virginia’s Senate president compared the U.S. government’s COVID-19 vaccine regulation for companies to Nazi Germany.

Republican Craig Blair’s comments Tuesday night came as the Senate passed a bill to limit employers in their ability to require workers to be vaccinated against the virus.

The proposal would allow certain medical and religious exemptions to company COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

It passed after more than two hours of debate.

Blair’s criticism of the federal government’s upcoming vaccine regulation covering companies with 100 or more workers drew an immediate rebuke.

Mike Pushkin, a Democrat in the House of Delegates who is Jewish, called Blair’s remarks irresponsible and offensive.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Pet Photo Contest

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter