West Virginia lawmakers introduce another new critical race theory bill to Senate

With about half-a-dozen bills related to critical race theory in this session so far, lawmakers have introduced yet another critical race theory bill into the Senate.

Senate Bill 587 is calling for the creation of a state hotline to funnel critical race theory complaints to local boards.

This bill would require the governor’s office to man a hotline to relay tips about teachings of critical race theory to school boards.

“It’s being done subtly. I know that in my home school in my district – a high school in my district – there was evidence of it,” said Sen. Mike Azinger, sponsor of this bill.

“It’s not taught in schools, but yet still these individuals go out and perpetuate this lie for political gain,” said Sen. Owens Brown who was a part of a virtual news conference focused on the only critical race theory bill so far to get out of committee.

Azinger said it is critical race theory, not racism, however, that is systemic in U.S institutions.

Wheeling Park High School’s principal stood up for a teacher whose work was used as an example by a West Virginia legislator saying that teaching philosophies come under the category of critical race theory and that there should be more control over what students are being taught.