West Virginia lawmakers want to investigate high gas prices; AG responds

Gas prices over $4.00 per gallon are displayed at a gas station on October 23, 2019 in San Anselmo, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey responded to a request from West Virginia Senate Democrats to look into high gas prices in the Mountain State.

Attorney General Morrisey sent a letter outlining his response to the Dec. 15 request on Wednesday.

The West Virginia AG said the Biden administration was to blame by ‘effectively killing the Keystone XL pipeline extension and by placing a moratorium on drilling for oil, kept U.S. production of crude oil from expanding and strained the supply for refined products like gasoline.’

Also the AG says the Biden administration proposed new methane regulations on oil and gas producers that would inevitably cause prices to increase at the pump and these regulations should not be implemented if the president is committed to reducing gasoline prices.

“We are currently experiencing a surge in demand for gasoline products while the supplies have been less than anticipated. Thus, prices go up,” Attorney General Morrisey wrote. “As the economy continues its recovery, and supply chains return to normal patterns, short term swings in the available supply of gasoline for the demand will likely reach an equilibrium. If unlawful, anti-competitive activity is detected in the retail gasoline industry, my office will take appropriate action.”

The letter from the senators to the Attorney General suggested price gouging may be occurring when it comes to gasoline prices

The AG says Gov. Justice exempted most consumer goods from his declaration of a State of Emergency, price gouging laws do not apply and businesses remain generally free to price their products without government intervention.

Morrisey believes many factors of high gas prices are the price of oil in the world market, wholesale or rack prices, taxes, reserve levels, distribution bottlenecks, weather events and domestic and international news events.

Read a copy of the Attorney General’s response letter at https://bit.ly/3rb6xKY.