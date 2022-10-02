WASHINGTON (WTRF) — West Virginia’s U.S. Senators Manchin and Capito, along with U.S. Representative David McKinley and Governor Jim Justice, have announced their support for the new Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub for the state of West Virginia.

Senator Capito has been helping craft the memo announcing the support.

