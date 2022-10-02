WASHINGTON (WTRF) — West Virginia’s U.S. Senators Manchin and Capito, along with U.S. Representative David McKinley and Governor Jim Justice, have announced their support for the new Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub for the state of West Virginia.
Senator Capito has been helping craft the memo announcing the support.
There are going to be several hubs around the country, and we want one of those in West Virginia. We have the availability to produce hydrogen through our natural gas and we need to be able to capitalize on that. So we can be the innovator here.U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R) W.Va.