West Virginia man accused of fracturing toddler’s skull; Turns himself in

UPDATE: (6:00 P.M. Dec. 10, 2021) – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says Justin Allen Boggs, 30, of Hurricane, has turned himself in. Deputies say he is accused of fracturing a toddler’s skull.

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Hurricane man is in custody after being accused of alleged child abuse when a baby in his care ended up at the hospital.

An arrest warrant had been issued for Justin Allen Boggs, 30, of Hurricane for child abuse resulting in injury by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department.

Boggs could not be found at his residence Thursday by deputies, Boggs then turned himself in shortly after 5 p.m. Friday.

According to a criminal complaint, the 23-month-old was staying with his mother’s boyfriend (Boggs) on Wednesday, Dec. 8 while she was working.

She told investigators that when she was at work, Boggs called her to tell her the boy fell down seven steps at the home.

When she picked the child up, he was lying on the couch with Boggs, and she was unable to see his injuries. Within about 20 minutes of being there, she gave the child some water, and she told investigators he threw up. That’s when she realized something wasn’t right at took the child to the hospital.

Child Protective Services was called to look into the situation. The caseworker said that the child had bruising on the left side of his face, and both eyes, and burns on his neck and back of his head. He also had a concussion.

A pediatrician told deputies said that the injuries were not consistent with a child falling down the stairs. The doctor said the child had a depressed skull fracture.

“There were obvious abuse marks; black eyes, looks like marks to his forehead, scratch on its nose, not consistent with a fall, not consistent with a self-inflicted injury, these are very consistent with abuse injuries,” said Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton.

Sheriff Eggleton also told 13 News the mother gave two different statements.

“The mother has stated to us that her boyfriend wouldn’t do something like this, well I’m telling you somebody did, somebody done this to this child and Mr. Boggs, all evidence indicates that he’s the one that done it.”

Boggs’s bail was set at $35,000.

If convicted he faces one to five years in prison.