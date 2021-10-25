West Virginia man accused of strangling and sexually abusing sedated woman

PIPESTEM, WV (WVNS) — A Summers County man was arrested last week, accused of sexually assaulting a woman and strangling her.

According to court documents obtained by 59News, Matthew Keaton was charged after investigators said they found photos and videos of him sexually abusing a woman. The evidence found by police included videos of Keaton allegedly having sex with a woman while she was sedated and then choking her, according to investigators.

The criminal complaint stated police found nude photos of the woman, reportedly taken without her consent. Investigators said Keaton would sedate the victim with prescription and over-the-counter sleep aids and alcohol before having sex with her.

Police said they found photos of the suspect allegedly holding the eyelids of the victim open when she appeared to be sedated. The court records went on to detail the crimes, which included police finding photos of the woman naked and appearing to be unresponsive, as well as photos of the victim’s feet.

The crimes allegedly took place between February and August. The victim reportedly found the photos and videos in a hidden folder on the suspect’s phone. Police obtained a search warrant for Keaton’s home in Pipestem, WV on October 19th.

Keaton was charged with strangulation, criminal invasion of privacy, second-degree sexual assault and first-degree sexual abuse.