CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A West Virginia man has admitted to his role in a conspiracy to traffic a drug known as “boot” from Maryland to Berkeley and Jefferson counties.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Kyle Finch

Kyle Finch, 23, of Hedgesville, Berkeley County Thursday pleaded guilty to one count of “Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Eutylone.” Eutylone, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of West Virginia, is known by the street name “boot.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) describes eutylone as “psychoactive bath salts” that “mimic the effects produced by cocaine, methamphetamine, and [ecstasy.]” In a report released in August of this year, it’s becoming more common in the United States. The report found that between January and June of 2021, eutylone was the seventh-most identified drug in the country. The CDC said there were 343 eutylone-involved deaths reported in 2020, and that 75.5% of those deaths occurred in Florida or Maryland.

According to the release, Finch was distributing the drug from February 2019 to March 15, 2022.

He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for the charges. Under Federal Sentencing Guidelines, his sentence will be imposed based on the seriousness of the offenses and, if applicable, the defendant’s prior criminal history.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Omps-Botteicher prosecuted the case and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, Eastern Panhandle Drug Task Force, Martinsburg Police Department, Montgomery County, Maryland Police Department, Virginia State Police and Montgomery County and Maryland State Attorney’s Office investigated.