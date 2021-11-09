West Virginia man allegedly showed penis and touched underage girls ‘private parts’

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A Mercer County man was arrested on Friday, November 5, 2021 for sexual assault after State Police said he violated two young girls over a period of several years.

In court records obtained by 59News, investigators said Justin Cox, 31, sexually assaulted two girls, one of which was five or six years old when the abuse allegedly started. The victims told police that Cox would touch their “private parts” and show them his penis. In a forensic interview, one victim allegedly told authorities Cox made her touch his penis on more than one occasion.

The criminal complaint stated Cox would wait for opportunities to be alone with the victims and sexually abused them for several years, starting in 2015.

Cox was charged with first degree sexual assault and sexual abuse by a person of trust. He is being held at the Southern Regional Jail on a $60,000.00 surety/cash bond.