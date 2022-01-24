West Virginia man arrested after cigarette argument and stabbing step-father with knife; Deputies say

A West Virginia man is behind bars after he allegedly stabbed his stepfather with a knife after they argued over cigarettes.

Deputies say they received notice of a domestic situation that occurred in the area of Saturday Road in Victor, West Virginia and the victim was already at the ER.

The victim allegedly told deputies that he and his stepson got into an argument over cigarettes when the stepson pulled out a knife and stabbed him.

Deputies say there was significant damage to the victim.

Nathan I. Steele, 25 of Victor, is charged with the felony offense of Malicious Wounding, and the misdemeanor offenses of Brandishing and Domestic Battery. Steele was transported to Southern Regional Jail