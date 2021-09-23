West Virginia man arrested after using Samurai sword to stab victims

A West Virginia man was charged on Wednesday after using a Samurai sword to stab two other West Virginians.

Police responded to a reported stabbing around 11:00 am on Hamilton Addition Road near White Sulpher Springs.

Officers said Charles E. Brandon III, 41, of White Sulpher Springs, used a Samurai sword and stabbed Shawn Martin, 31, and Brenda Brooks, 57.

Police say Brooks and Martin were taken to a medical facility for treatment of their injuries.

Brandon was charged with two counts of malicious wounding and is in the Southern Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.