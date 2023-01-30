CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police arrested a West Virginia man for allegedly murdering his brother over the weekend, according to a police statement.

On Saturday, January 28 at approximately 5:22 p.m., Trooper A. L. Shaffer and other troopers responded to a domestic-related shooting on Youngs Monument Road in Clay County.

Upon arrival, officers observed Cory Garvin-Ward, 31, of Birch River, with a single gunshot wound to the chest. Troopers performed CPR until EMS arrived. Cory Garvin-Ward was transported to Summersville Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Zachary Garvin-Ward, 21, of Birch River, was secured on scene and placed under arrest for the alleged murder of his brother, Cory Garvin-Ward. Zachary Garvin-Ward was processed and transported to the Central Regional Jail to await further court proceedings.

At this time, the status of this investigation is active and ongoing, say police.