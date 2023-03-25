WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. — Thursday March 23, officials responded to an arson complaint in Fort Gay, West Virginia.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Upon arrival, the Fort Gay Fire Department was working a barn fire on Hewlet Rd. The fire was allegedly started by Eric Taylor, 37, of Fort Gay.

Officials detained Taylor and discovered he was entered into NCIC (National Crime Information Center) as a fugitive out of North Dakota for a probation violation.

Taylor was arrested for arson and the pending fugitive charge. He was transported to the Western Regional Jail pending arraignment.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.