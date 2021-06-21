West Virginia man arrested for ‘crushing narcotics’ hitting officer with a can

(WTRF)- A West Virginia man was arrested after officers say they found him ‘crushing narcotics’ on top of a can, that he threw at a deputy.

Police say they were on routine patrol when they saw a man walking through a home that was supposed to be condemned.

Deputies say they went into the home and saw the suspect crushing naroctics on top of a can

Officers say they made eye contact with the suspect and put the can to his mouth and swallowed the substance that was on it. He then threw the can and struck a deputy.

Police say they were able to to place David Spears, 45, under arrest.

Police say they were also able to find a clear plastic bag with a white crystal-like substance inside consistent with methamphetamine located beside of where the defendant was sitting, along with one (1) syringe filled with Subutex in the same spot.

Spears was transported to Southwestern Regional Jail to await arraignment.