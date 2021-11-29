West Virginia man arrested for faking 911 robbery call during speeding traffic stop; Police say

A West Virginia man was arrested after police say he called 911 for an attempted robbery during a traffic stop for speeding.

Police say they stopped a car for speeding in South Charleston and smelled an odor of alcoholic beverages from inside the vehicle. Several occupants seemed inebriated, said police.

The officer on scene said he asked the driver to participate in field sobriety tests and he returned to his cruiser to request back up to watch the occupants during any roadside tests.

While waiting for other officers to arrive, the officer on the scene said a robbery was reported to 911 of two Black males robbing a gas station near the exit of the current traffic stop.

Officials say dispatchers noted the phone that dialed 911 to report the robbery was located on I-64 near Cpl. Eary’s traffic stop, not near the store that was allegedly robbed.

When dispatchers called the phone used to dial 911 to report the alleged robbery, a phone in the back seat of the stopped vehicle began ringing. Police say both occupants who’d been in the back seat denied it was their phone.

Police say the phone belonged to Matthew Hammack, 27 of Charleston, WV.

Hammack was arrested, charged with falsely reporting an emergency.

The driver of the stopped vehicle passed field sobriety tests and was cited for speeding.