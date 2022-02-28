Trevor O. Davis, 19, of Parkersburg was arrested Friday 25, 2022 in a sexual assault investigation that began in September of 2021.

According to the Parkersburg Police Department, in September of 2021, Davis who was 18-years-old at the time allegedly had a sexual relationship with a female relative who was 12-years-old.

DNA evidence was collected during the investigation and sent away to West Virginia State Police Laboratory for testing. The test results were received from the lad and resulted in Davis being charged with sexual assault in the third degree.

Davis was arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court with a bond set at $10,000 which he posted.