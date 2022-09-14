WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. — A West Virginia man was arrested on terroristic threats charges Tuesday for allegedly threatening to kill a physician in Lavalette, according to Captain R.A. Maddy, Deputy Chief of Staff of the West Virginia State Police.

On Tuesday, September 13, at approximately 4:48 pm, Trooper J. R. Wellman received a call from Marshall Family Medicine in Lavalette through Wayne 911. The facility received a phone call from male threatening to kill a physician.

Upon further investigation, the suspect was determined to be Steven Asbury, 45, of Wayne, West Virginia.

The facility was closed out of precaution.

Wellman obtained a warrant on the suspect for making terroristic threats.

On Wednesday, September 14, West Virginia State Police and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search, and the suspect was located and arrested. He was transported to the Western Regional Jail pending a $75,000 bond.