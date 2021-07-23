West Virginia man charged after allegedly burning woman’s clothing and makeup

NEWBURG, W.Va. — A man has been charged after allegedly burning all of a woman’s clothing and makeup in Preston County.

On July 18, deputies with the Preston County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a residence on 2nd Street in Newburg, according to a criminal complaint.

Kenneth Cale

When deputies arrived, they spoke with a woman who stated that Kenneth Cale, 41, of Reedsville, “had burnt all of her clothing,” deputies said.

Deputies saw a pile of ashes and were able to “make out some beauty items, belt pieces and some jewelry,” as well as a gas can sitting a few feet away from the burnt items, according to the complaint.

The woman then played three voicemails recorded by Cale, during which he stated that the woman “had five minutes to contact him or he was burning her property,” with a second voicemail giving her three minutes and the final voice message stating “he was lighting the match and burning it,” deputies said.

Deputies were told that all of the woman’s makeup and clothing were gone, and that “the value of the items burned is more than $500,” according to the complaint.

Cale has been charged with third-degree arson. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.