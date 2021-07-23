West Virginia man charged after allegedly sending Playstation message threatening to ‘shoot up’ grocery store

The new Sony PlayStation 5 gaming console is seen for sale on the first day of its launch, at an electronics shop in Kawasaki, Kanagawa prefecture on November 12, 2020. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Fairmont man has been charged after allegedly sending a Playstation message threatening to “shoot up” a grocery store.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Fairmont Police Department, on July 21, a caller reported that his son had received a message “making terroristic threats” via PlayStation message.

When officers viewed the message, it stated “I can’t wait! I’m f- – – – – – shooting up the d- – – Price Cutter and I can’t wait to hear people scream and yelling in pain I’m gonna lmfao like crazy then shoot my self then I’m gonna laugh and it’s gonna be funny to make people feel the pain,” officers said.

The juvenile stated that he received the message at 11:30 p.m. on July 20, and that when he woke up at 4:00 a.m., he read the message, which he knew to be from Michael Glover, 18, of Fairmont, according to the complaint.

Officers were told that “Glover is employed at Price Cutter,” and “due to the threat, all Fairmont city officers responded to Price Cutter” and advised an on-duty manager of the situation, officers said.

After learning of Glover’s address, officers were able to locate him there and take him into custody, according to the complaint.

Glover has been charged with threats of terroristic acts. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,012 bond.