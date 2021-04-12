West Virginia Man Charged After Allegedly Throwing A ‘Baby Rocker’ At An Individual Holding A Baby

West Virginia Headlines

LUMBERPORT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after allegedly throwing a “baby rocker” at an individual holding a baby in Lumberport.

On Apr. 10, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a domestic dispute taking place at a residence on Harris Drive in Lumberport, according to a criminal complaint.

Offender Picture
Kenneth Harris

After deputies arrived on scene, they took statements from witnesses at the scene and learned that Kenneth Harris, 27, of Lumberport, “had picked up a ‘baby rocker’,” and thrown it at an individual in the home, deputies said.

According to witnesses, the individual was holding an infant; however, another individual in the home preventing him from striking the individual with the infant, according to the complaint.

Deputies said that if the infant “had been struck by the aforementioned rocker, she would be at substantial risk of death.”

Harris has been charged with gross child neglect. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.

