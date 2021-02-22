West Virginia man charged after deputies find him with drugs inside a residence from which he allegedly stole human remains

PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. — A Fairmont man has been charged after deputies found him with drugs inside a residence from which he allegedly stole human remains and a vehicle.

On Feb. 9, an individual entered a residence on Dunn Avenue in Pleasant Valley and took a white 2015 Kia Forte from the residence, according to a criminal complaint.

Steven Colombo

The vehicle was later located on Feb. 11 on Fennimore Street when a caller said that the vehicle was blocking his driveway, the complaint states.

Prior to locating the vehicle, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department learned that Steven Colombo, 31, of Fairmont, had broken into the Dunn Avenue residence once again and “removed the remains of the home owner’s mother from the residence,” deputies said.

Deputies were able to locate Colombo inside the residence on Feb. 19, and upon taking him into custody they found in his possession two cell phones, 0.3 grams of heroin, 0.3 grams of methamphetamine, 0.25 grams of Fentanyl, more than a dozen Tramadol pills, a set of digital scales and $341 in U.S. currency, according to the complaint.

Colombo has been charged with burglary, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and three counts of grand larceny. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $501,012 bond.