West Virginia man charged after juvenile discloses sexual abuse to officers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man has been charged after a juvenile disclosed instances of sexual abuse to police officers in Morgantown.

Adam Fetters

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Morgantown Police Department, on July 22, a juvenile stated that a man was in her bedroom in Morgantown.

During that time, the juvenile stated, Adam Fetters, 34, of Morgantown, “touched her privates without her consent,” officers said.

The victim’s mother also told officers that she witnessed Fetters with the victim, and that Fetters had his genitals in his hand while the juvenile laid on the floor, in a state of undress, according to the complaint.

Fetters has been charged with first-degree sexual abuse. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.