West Virginia man charged after officers find 2 pounds of marijuana following multi-county pursuit

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A Charleston man has been charged after officers found more than two pounds of marijuana following a multi-county pursuit.

On Jan. 23, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for “defective equipment” at the rest area near mile marker 122 of I-79 in Bridgeport, according to a criminal complaint.

Kilan Nicks

The vehicle, driven by Kilan Nicks, 25, of Charleston, “slowed down in the rest area parking lot then began to gain speed and fled,” reaching “speeds up to 110 miles per hour,” officers said.

During the pursuit, Nicks “was weaving in and out of traffic in wet road conditions,” and the vehicle “fish-tailed multiple times,” according to the complaint.

As he fled, Nicks “began throwing bags of a green leafy substance out of the vehicle,” and when he came to a stop, he was arrested, deputies said.

Upon a search of the vehicle and after locating the discarded bags on the side of the road, officers found 2.38 pounds of marijuana and $2,915 in cash, according to the criminal complaint.

Nicks has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.