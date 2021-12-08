West Virginia man charged after requesting sexual acts with juvenile through Facebook messenger

ERBACON, W.Va. — A man has been charged after requesting sexual acts with a juvenile in Webster County via an online messaging service.

Christopher Wolverton

According to a criminal complaint filed by the West Virginia State Police Department, a man had been communicating with a juvenile via Facebook Messenger in an inappropriate manner.

During the conversation, Christopher Wolverton, 47, of Erbacon, asked a 15-year-old female to watch explicit videos and engage in sexual intercourse, troopers said.

Troopers “observered texts” on Wolverton’s cell phone which confirmed the juvenile’s statements, according to the complaint.

Wolverton has been charged with soliciting a minor via computer and sexual abuse. He is being held in Central Regional Jail on $60,000 bond.