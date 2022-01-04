West Virginia man charged after shooting dog that was protecting owner; Police say

A West Virginia man has been arrested after police say he shot a dog that was protecting its owner.

Zohn Joseph Kelly of Parkersburg was charged with wanton endangerment and animal cruelty charges.

Police say Kelly got into an altercation with the dog owner and the dog intervened in the owners defense.

“The dog was protecting the victim, who was also in the line of fire when (Kelly) pulled a handgun out, shooting the dog in the right side of the back midway down,” the complaint said.

According to WTAP, when a Parkersburg Police officer arrived at the scene, the dog was badly injured with bullet wounds but was alive.

Kelly is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $55,000 surety bond. Kelley is also wanted out of Washington, Ohio on a community control violation.