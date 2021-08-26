West Virginia man charged for growing marijuana; Tells troopers he doesn’t trust drug dealers or like pain pills

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — An Upshur County man has been charged after “marijuana eradication detail” troopers locate 16 plants while searching the area in a helicopter.

On Aug. 25, troopers with the West Virginia State Police’s “marijuana eradication detail” working in Upshur County were called in as “backup” to a residence in Upshur County, according to a criminal complaint.

A trooper who had been patrolling the area “riding in the helicopter,” attempting to locate marijuana growth areas, had found one, troopers said.

Prior to back-up troopers arriving to the scene, Keefe Conroy, 44, of Buckhannon, had been placed into custody and read his Miranda rights, according to the complaint.

Keefe Conroy

Back-up troopers were informed that “there were several marijuana plants” growing in the garden of the residence; after being read his rights, Conroy told troopers that the plants were his, troopers said.

Additionally, Conroy told troopers that “he grew the marijuana plants because he didn’t trust drug dealers,” and that he “didn’t like pain pills,” according to the complaint.

When troopers searched the garden of the residence, they located 16 marijuana plants growing; After receiving consent to search the residence, troopers located seven jars of presumed marijuana, troopers said.

Troopers seized each substance consistent with marijuana during the search, according to the complaint.

Conroy has been charged with cultivation of marijuana.