West Virginia man charged for years-long sexual abuse of minor since 2007

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Putnam County man has been charged for what police describe as years-long sexual abuse of a minor beginning in 2007, in Monongalia County.

Richard Adams

On Jan. 18, 2022, a victim reported to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department instances of sexual abuse taking place over multiple years while she lived in Monongalia County, according to a criminal complaint.

The female victim, now an adult, told deputies that Richard Adams, 51, of Culloden, sexually abused her “multiple times throughout her childhood up to the age of 12” beginning in 2007, deputies said.

When CPS workers made contact with Adams and asked him about the allegations, he stated that “he had touched the victim [inappropriately],” but stated “that it ‘felt like it was more loving and affectionate than sexual’,” according to the complaint.

Adams has been charged with sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust. He is currently out of jail on $50,000 bond.