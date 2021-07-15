West Virginia man charged in alleged sexual abuse investigation

Terry Lee Treadway of Scarbro has been charged with three counts of “1st Degree Sexual Abuse” and three counts of “Sexual Abuse by a Parent/Guardian/Custodian” in connection to sexual abuse allegations in Fayette County. July 15, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: Fayette County Sheriff’s Office)

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing multiple charges stemming from sexual abuse allegations in Fayette County.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley says the sheriff’s department received complaints from two victims regarding alleged sexual abuse incidents. He says while the investigation was going on a third victim came forward to report allegations of sexual abuse.

The sheriff’s department says Terry Lee Treadway of Scarbro has been charged with three counts of “1st Degree Sexual Abuse” and three counts of “Sexual Abuse by a Parent/Guardian/Custodian.” His bond has been set at $150,000, according to Fridley.

These allegations remain under investigation by the department’s Detective Bureau. Anyone who may have any information regarding this case is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or through their Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.