West Virginia Man Charged In Fatal Gas Station Shooting

West Virginia Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:
June 10 2021 05:00 pm

MILTON, W.Va. (AP) — Police say a man has been charged with second-degree murder in a fatal shooting at a West Virginia gas station.

Carl Rose Jr. was detained by authorities and had a gun taken away from him on Wednesday evening at a GoMart in Milton.

James Anthony Oldham of Bowling Green, Kentucky, was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

Police say the 54-year-old and his wife were having a domestic dispute.

Rose tried intervening while armed with a handgun. Investigators say the two men didn’t know each other.

Rose was booked at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter