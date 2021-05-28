West Virginia Man Charged In Fatal Gas Station Shooting

MILTON, W.Va. (AP) — Police say a man has been charged with second-degree murder in a fatal shooting at a West Virginia gas station.

Carl Rose Jr. was detained by authorities and had a gun taken away from him on Wednesday evening at a GoMart in Milton.

James Anthony Oldham of Bowling Green, Kentucky, was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

Police say the 54-year-old and his wife were having a domestic dispute.

Rose tried intervening while armed with a handgun. Investigators say the two men didn’t know each other.

Rose was booked at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.