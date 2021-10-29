West Virginia man charged in sexual assault case

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man from Putnam County is facing felony sexual assault charges in Fayette County.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, deputies received a call regarding an alleged sexual assault in the Packs Branch area in March 2020. The sheriff’s office says Putnam County deputies arrested Jeramiah McClanahan, 33, of Poca, West Virginia and was taken to the Western Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

McClanahan has been charged with Second Degree Sexual Assault, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590. through their Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.