West Virginia Man Charged In Slaying Of Woman Found Inside Her Own Car

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve arrested a suspect in the slaying of a West Virginia woman who was found dead inside her own car.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that 60-year-old Gary Donald Smith II has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 32-year-old Alexa Randolph.

The agency says Smith is the paternal grandfather of Randolph’s child.

Morgantown police say Randolph’s body was discovered the night of Jan. 29 after a suspect dropped her car off then left on foot.

Her cause of death hasn’t been released. Smith has been jailed without bond. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment for him.