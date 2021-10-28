West Virginia man charged with allegedly touching a kid’s sexual organs for 2 years

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – West Virginia State Police have arrested a Monongalia County man on sex charges surrounding crimes that are alleged to have happened in Preston County between 2012 and 2014.

John Sansone

In November 2020, state troopers reviewed a Child Advocacy Center interview, conducted in Berkeley County, with a teen girl, according to court documents. In the interview, the girl said that John Sansone, 62 of Morgantown, had touched her sexual organs on separate occasions, between 2012 and 2014, when she was an adolescent, state police said.

The incidents happened at a home in Reedsville, Sansone’s criminal complaint said.

Sansone, who was arrested on October 27, 2021, is charged with four counts of first degree sexual abuse and four counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust to a child.

Sansone is being held in the North Central Regional Jail with bail set at $250,000.