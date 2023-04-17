SHOCK, W.Va. (WTRF) — The West Virginia State Police are investigating an attempted murder incident where a man allegedly fired shots at his mother, according to a press release.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On April 16, Cpl. N.K. Mires responded to a “shots fired” call in Shock, West Virginia.

Gilmer County 911 advised that Benjamin Blair Wood, 45, had barricaded himself inside a residence and was allegedly shooting at his mother.

Additional units from neighboring counties responded to assist.

Staff from Gilmer County 911 negotiated with Wood and he surrendered without incident. Officers found that Wood had fired approximately three shots inside the residence.

Wood is charged with attempted murder and is lodged in Central Regional Jail. No one was injured during this incident. The status of this investigation remains active.