West Virginia Man Charged With Entering US Capitol During Jan. 6 Insurrection

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF/AP) A West Virginia man has been charged with breaching the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection

A criminal complaint unsealed last week in federal court in Washington, D.C., charges Jeffery Finley of Martinsburg with entering a restricted area and disorderly conduct.

A statement of facts from an FBI special agent accompanying the filing cited video and photographs of Finley entering the Capitol.

The statement says Finley wore a blue suit and red hat with a wired earpiece in his right ear, and that Finley’s driver’s license photo matched the other images.

