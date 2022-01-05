West Virginia man charged with four counts of animal cruelty

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man in Fayette County is facing animal cruelty charges after deputies found multiple animals living in poor conditions at a residence on Beards Fork Road in Robson.

Deputies and Fayette County Animal Control officers responded to the residence on December 14, 2021 and found multiple puppies in a small cage with no food or water. Two other dogs were secured in the backyard, also with no food or water, deputies say. One dog was said to have piles of “household waste” in its living area.

65-year-old Ronald Short, of Robson, was charged with four counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty and unlawful disposition of litter, also a misdemeanor. He was arraigned in Fayette County Magistrate Court and released on a $2,500 bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590.